The CEO of Tspice Kitchen, Samuel Tosin, has shared an inspiring story of how her food business shot her into the limelight

Tosin revealed that while in OAU as an undergraduate she used to hawk fried meat around hostels so students can buy

Years after graduation, the young lady who has made millions from her food business revealed that she hopes to one day have a cooking school

A young lady, Samuel Tosin, has in an interview with Legit.ng spoken about how she fell in love with food making and made a fortune out of it.

Tosin revealed that her passion for food making started at a very young age when she would watch her mother cook for the family.

The lady said that she is more into recipe making now.

While in the university, she explored her culinary passion and became a fried meat seller. After making them, the young lady would take the food around students' hostels. She added that the food business for her professionally started then.

Tosin said she however does not sell food anymore but not more into recipe making. When asked how much it cost to make a production, she said that the budget varies.

The food blogger revealed that to create food content, she could spend between N3,000 and N20,000 depending on the kind of food that is to be made.

Tosin revealed that sometimes in 2020, she created a recipe e-book to help people become better at cooking. The book which goes for N3000 sold about N1000 copies.

The owner of Tspice kitchen said that she hopes to push more of Nigerian dishes to the world and have a cooking school among other things.

