The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) put Senator Seriake Dickson through some cross-questioning recently

Seriake, a former governor of Bayelsa, was said to have presented himself to the commission's office on Tuesday, August 10

The senator was quizzed over allegations of financial corruption made against him while he was a governor

Bayelsa - Emerging reports say that the former governor of Bayelsa, Senator Seriake Dickson, was placed on a hot seat by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, August 10.

Seriake was cross-examined by the anti-graft commission after he presented himself for the session following a recent invitation.

The senator is facing allegations of financial corruption (Photo: Seriake Dickson)

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the governor representing Bayelsa West was questioned over allegations bordering on abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his eight-year administration.

A source who spoke with The Nation on the development said:

“The former governor who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja at about 11am was questioned by a team of operatives investigating the allegations against him.

“Though the details of the allegations against the governor were sketchy as of press time, the allegations relate to issues of assets declaration and misapplication of intervention funds and other assets belonging to the Bayelsa state government."

The EFCC's invitation to the former south-south governor was confirmed by the agency's head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

On his part, Seeriake explained that the invitation was sent to him sometime in July and is linked to a petition against him from an NGO over investments of his family trust.

Givin details on this, he clarified:

"I understand that there is a petition from an NGO alleging that these investments (largely buildings, plots, farms, etc in my village, Orua, Yenagoa, and two buy-to-let houses in the UK) were not declared. I have a duty to clarify these issues with the investigating authorities who by law have the responsibility to inquire into these matters.

"However, for the avoidance of doubts, let me state that my family investments, Seriake Dickson Trust Incorporated were made between 1996 and 2012 before I became Governor.

"These investments were funded by loans and advances and repaid from salaries, allowances, savings, and others. One of them is still on the mortgage and I have made these documents available to the EFCC."

