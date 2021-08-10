Colleagues and friends of veteran Yoruba star Adebayo Salami gathered around him as he paid his last tribute to his mother

The film star recently took to his official Instagram page to share photos of the people who honoured his invitation

Followers of the veteran actor took to his comment section to pray that his mother's soul would rest in peace

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Veteran Yoruba star Adebayo Salami also known as Oga Bello has done the eight days Firdaus prayers for his mother who died on Tuesday, August 3.

The Yoruba star enjoyed the support of his colleagues and friends in both the film and music industry as they honoured Salami with their presence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Yoruba actors and actresses show up at Oga Bello's mum's Firdaus prayer. Photos: @adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Oga Bello's Firdaus prayer for his late mother

In the video below, actor Dele Odule, Damola Olatunji, among others were spotted seated around a table as Islamic clerics preached.

Salami shared photos of major moviemakers who honoured the event. Yoruba actors and actresses also posed for the camera.

MC Oluomo and his deputy Koko Zaria were also in attendance.

Salmi shared a video from the artistes night organised in honour of his late mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

amb._fredmoh:

"Rest in peace mama."

tosynrukayat13:

"May Allah Tahallah accept mama return and forgive her shortcoming and grant her a place in his high presence Bijahi Rosulullahi SAW."

bintaayomogaji:

"May Allah grant her Aljannat ul Fridaous. Sorry I'm unavoidably absent sir."

pweety.diamond:

"May Almighty Allah forgive all her shortcomings."

lawalbilikisu11:

"May Allah forgive her and all Muslim faithfuls. Aameeen."

bakare4586:

"may Allah grant her Al jannat firdaous."

Singer Waje loses her dad

Legit.ng earlier reported that the entertainer shared a photo of her late father and took to the comment section with a short heartbreaking note which expressed how deeply she loved him.

The note explained how important Waje's dad has been to her and how much she would continue to love and miss him even though he is no more.

As expected, fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section to console her.

Source: Legit.ng