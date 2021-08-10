The Progressives Governors Forum has decided to wade into the ongoing crisis between the Federal Government and the striking resident doctors

This was made known in a statement signed by the Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja, on Tuesday, August 10

The forum, comprising of governors elected under the platform of the ruling party, decided to support its members who had earlier intervened with the disputing groups

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja- Members of the Progressives Governors Forum has decided to wade into the clash between the federal government and the striking resident doctors.

The Punch reports that, the members of the forum, which consists of elected governors on the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), decided to support the initiative of the governors who had engaged in consultations with the disputing groups.

This was made known in a statement titled “Resolutions of Meeting of Progressive Governors”, signed by the Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja, on Tuesday, August 10.

The members of the PGF under the leadersip of Abubakar Bagudu, met in Abuja to deliberate on the matter between the Federal Goverment and the resident doctors amid strike.

Source: UGC

The governors who deliberated on several issues, noted that “The meeting also reviewed the ongoing strike action by National Association of Resident Doctors and resolved as follows:

“Nigeria Governors Forum is already engaged in consultations with the leadership of the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government, Forum endorsed the initiative of the NGF and support the call by the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige for the immediate suspension of the strike to allow negotiations to continue.

“Noting that most of the grievances of the Resident Doctors are with State Governments, Forum appealed to the Resident Doctors to negotiate with individual State Governments and issues affecting Resident Doctors in federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the Federal Government.”

The governors however commended the Governor Mai Mala Buni -led Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee for doing an excellent job in keeping the party united and attracting more members.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

APC govs forum DG tackles Buhari's ministers over doctors’ strike

Earlier, Salihu Lukman, the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has berated the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, and the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, over the ongoing strike by doctors across the country.

Report indicates that Lukman in a statement on Sunday, August 8, said it is frustrating that the ministers cannot prevent strikes from happening.

Stating that loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), must appeal to the two ministers to wake up to their responsibility and "end this political embarrassment".

Source: Legit