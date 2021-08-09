The DG of the APC governors forum, Salihu Lukman, has said the ongoing strike by resident doctors is an embarrassment that should have been averted

Lukman said labour minister Chris Ngige and his counterpart in the health ministry, Osagie Ehanire, must wake up to their responsibility

The APC chieftain said the Nigerian government has to find a creative way to address the challenges in the health sector

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Salihu Lukman, the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has berated the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, and the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, over the ongoing strike by doctors across the country.

The Cable reported that Lukman in a statement on Sunday, August 8, said it is frustrating that the ministers cannot prevent strikes from happening.

Salihu Lukman, APC chieftain, says Chris Ngige, minister of labour, and Osaige Ehanire, minister of health, should wake up to their responsibilities. Photo: Federal Ministry Of Labour And Employment

Source: Facebook

He said loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must appeal to the two ministers to wake up to their responsibility and "end this political embarrassment".

Srike: The need for creative solutions

Lukman said the government should be “creative” in finding solutions to issues confronting it, Blueprint also reported.

The APC chieftain suggested that state governments can facilitate financing arrangements with banks to help health workers to build personal accommodations and so many other non-monetary incentives.

On Monday, August 2, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared an indefinite strike over irregular payment of salaries among other issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

FG doesn’t negotiate until we go on strike - Resident doctor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Akanimo Ebong, the president of the Association of Resident Doctors at the National Hospital in Abuja, said the federal government barely considers negotiation with health workers until a strike is introduced.

Dr Ebong, a senior registrar at the National Hospital’s Department Of Obstetrics And Gynaecology, during an interview with Channels TV on Monday, August 2.

He said:

“Usually there is no negotiation done until we go on a strike."

Ngige: Medical treatment in Nigeria fairly okay

Medical treatment in Nigeria has been rated 'fairly okay' by Dr Ngige, the minister of labour and employment.

In an interview with Channels Television on Friday, August 6, the minister mentioned the federal government’s achievements in the health sector.

According to him, though the sector is not perfect, the federal government has played its part “well”.

Source: Legit