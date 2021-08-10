Socialite Soberekon has a lot to be thankful for after getting involved in a near-death experience

The top music executive disclosed he landed in the hospital shortly after having a good time at a club

Apparently, Sosoberekon had consumed fake alcoholic drinks which resulted in a medical emergency

Popular music executive Soso Soberekon has taken to social media with an update for his followers after he was involved in an incident that almost claimed his life.

The businessman had spent the part of the previous night at a nightclub where he consumed alcoholic drinks.

In an unexpected twist of events, Soberekon ended up spending the rest of the night in a hospital.

Soberekon lands in the hospital after taking fake drinks. Photo: @sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

The executive in his Instastory update disclosed that he consumed fake alcoholic drinks while adding that it felt like ingesting poison.

He wrote:

"Fake alcohol drink is like poison."

Check out his posts below:

Social media users react

The music executive's experience got people talking online. Read some comments sighted below:

seyi_danni said:

"They should sue the club."

iamyovwi said said:

"Are you sure the drink wasn’t spiked or something."

timwesttt wrote:

"Might not be fake, might just be: 1) an adverse reaction to something he took earlier. 2) His drinking days are over. 3) a sudden bout of illness. 4) food poison, 5) alcohol poison, 6) or the drink is fake."

don_tee65 said:

"You live cubana come go road side club that is the result bro. Choose better brand for your health."

Soberekon mourns late Sound Sultan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Soberekon mourned the death of superstar musician Sound Sultan as he wondered why people never checked on him.

The music boss said that the news that he was ill was all over the place when the Mathematics crooner was having a hard time.

Many Nigerians disagreed with him, saying that they never knew the icon was having health issues.

