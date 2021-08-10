Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, recently rocked a lovely black dress to an event

Regina who stepped out with her husband, Ned Nwoko, was spotted wearing the lovely outfit that was named after her mother, Rita

Taking to her page, the movie star shared a video of herself dancing and having a good time as she hung out with her man

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian movie star and mother of one, Regina Daniels, recently stepped out with her billionaire husband to an event rocking a dress named after her mother.

The talented actress shared a video on her verified Instagram page of her rocking one of the dresses from her fashion line.

According to the billionaire’s wife, the classy and elegant black dress was named the Rita Gold Dress, after her mother.

Regina Daniels’ names dress in her fashion collection after her mother, rocks it to event. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Regina shared a video of herself and her hubby, Ned Nwoko, together at the event and she appeared to be having a great time considering how much she danced.

The actress’ husband was also all smiles as they enjoyed the event together.

In the caption of the post Regina wrote:

“I can’t get enough of our “Rita Gold Dress”….It is absolutely stunning!!!!!! I couldn’t take a picture but I saved y’all a video . It is all shades of class and elegance.”

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions from Nigerians

Fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to her post. Read what some of them had to say below:

Moyolawalofficial:

“Young fine wife.”

Vivyan.gabriel:

“Baby you look exquisitely stunning. A billion dollars gat nothing on you ☺️.”

Yemo.belinda:

“Awwwwwn my everyday crush ❤️❤️.”

Princessjojo.luxuries:

“Marry a man that will let u be u.”

Nice one.

Regina Daniels lovingly celebrates stepson on his birthday

Regina Daniels had in an earlier post celebrated Sultan, her stepson.

In the post shared on Instagram, the film star expressed her love for him as she admitted that he makes her laugh.

Sharing a picture of the birthday celebrant, Regina wrote:

“Happy birthday to my dear sultan….you fill our hearts with so much love and laughter….. Always cheerful and playful. Aunty Regina loves you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit