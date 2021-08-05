Film star Regina Daniels couldn’t contain her excitement for her stepson Sultan, who became a year older today

The 20-year-old screen diva, in a post shared on her social media page, hailed the birthday celebrant for filling her heart with so much laughter

According to Daniels, Sultan is very cheerful and playful, such that one would easily fall in love with him

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate Sultan, her stepson.

In a post in which she celebrated the four-year-old, the film star expressed her love for him as she admitted that he makes her laugh.

Nollywood diva, Regina Daniels celebrated her Stepson Sultan on his fourth birthday anniversary. Photo Credit: @regina.daniels

Sharing a picture of the birthday celebrant, Regina wrote:

“Happy birthday to my dear sultan….you fill our hearts with so much love and laughter….. Always cheerful and playful. Aunty Regina loves you.”

Ned Nwoko celebrates son

Like Daniels, Ned Nwoko, the actress’ husband, also posted a picture of Sultan, and captioned:

“Happy birthday to my lovely son Sultan. Grow in health, We love you dearly.”

Fans' reactions

Regina and her husband's posts attracted reactions from fans who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for Sultan.

theonlymeso:

"Happy birthday sultan..God bless you."

favoursamuel896:

"Gina this your step son looks like munir."

irresistible_amy:

"Happy birthday to you Sultan."

gracemulenga_:

"Munir and him are twins am convinced today."

The celebrant is the son of Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani, a Moroccan.

