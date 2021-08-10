A Nigerian woman named Kemisola Oloriegbe has advised people to go after their dreams, saying they shouldn't wait for the perfect time to do that

Kemisola said she dropped out of an MBA programme but decided to give it another shot in 2020 by attending Hult International Business School

The lady who has finally finished her programme and will be graduating soon shared adorable photos of herself on social media

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian woman identified as Kemisola Oloriegbe has inspired people on social media that they can achieve success if they find the courage to go after their dreams.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Kemisola said she dropped out of an MBA programme three years ago but decided to give it another shot in 2020.

The Nigerian woman has inspired people on social media. Photo credit: Kemisola Oloriegbe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

How it all started

According to the Nigerian woman, she felt bad for several months after dropping out of the MBA programme. But she got another opportunity in 2020 and went for it.

In her words:

"Fast forward to March 2020, I got a new opportunity and decided to give it another shot, but this time, lockdown and restriction were already in place due to the pandemic. It didn’t seem like a perfect time again, but after much analyzing and praying about it. It was just the right time to walk away. I decided to exchange my full-time job for a bag pack to fulfill a long outstanding desire."

Involved in an accident

After finally deciding to leave the shores of the country for the United Kingdom in pursuit of her MBA, Kemisola was involved in a terrible car accident the same week she was to travel.

According to the Nigerian woman, the accident made her reassess if it was the right time to proceed for her MBA.

Completing her MBA programme and graduating soon

She finally proceeded and has completed her MBA programme already.

In her words:

"Against so many odds last year, I moved past it all, and now I am super grateful to have completed my program and will be graduating soon."

Giving gratitude

Kemisola expressed gratitude to her professors and colleagues at Hult International Business School.

She said:

"I am thankful to my professors and colleagues during my time at Hult International Business School. The time went so quickly, but the experiences, case studies, and memories I will cherish for a long time to come."

She didn't do it all alone

She said she raised her graduate fees in less than four months, and she was already broke by the time she was leaving Nigeria but people came to her rescue.

In her words:

"It took a village to achieve this new height. I raised my graduate fees in less than four months, and by the time I was leaving home, my account was in red but I received help in several ways that I couldn’t have imagined."

Kemisola advised people to go after their dreams and make them happen, saying they shouldn't wait for the perfect time to take action.

Lady who graduated with 1st class bags scholarship for masters in US

In other news, a young Nigerian lady identified as Sarah Oladejo has taken to social media to celebrate her win after bagging a full-ride scholarship for her master's degree in computational biology at the University of Alabama, United States.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Oladejo who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) with a first class said she was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

In her words:

"I was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship for a Masters in Canada and a Graduate Assistantship as well as a Fellowship for my Master's degree in the United States of America. Allow me to introduce to you a Graduate Scholar and Fellow at the University of Alabama, USA going for a Master's degree in Computational Biology on a full-ride scholarship."

Source: Legit.ng