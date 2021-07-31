Nancy Isime is unarguably one of the hottest talents in the Nigerian entertainment industry today. If you're not familiar with her as an actress, Nancy as a red carpet and TV host would definitely ring a bell.

However, the beautiful screen goddess has come a long way in her journey to stardom.

The actress has come a long way in her pursuit of success. Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Painful childhood - Losing mum and battling depression

Born on December 17, 1991, in Edo state, Nancy was brought up solely by her father after losing her mother in 1996 - at the tender age of 5. This was a very difficult period for a young Nancy who attempted to take her own life following her mother's passing.

This, she revealed in an interview that made the headlines.

In her words:

“I lost my mum at five. I didn’t really have a smooth childhood. I suffered from depression and attempted my first suicide in childhood. It was actually the only time but I was able to go through all that and I’m still here today. Some people had time to grow through life but I had to mature in time. Losing your mum at the age of five, you’re exposed to a lot of things you’re not supposed to experience. I started working at the age of 17."

Determined never to go back in the dark hole, Nancy left Benin after completing her secondary education. She did a six-month basic course at the University of Port Harcourt and a Diploma in Social Work at the University of Lagos.

Venture into modeling and pageantry

In a report by Entrepreneur.ng, Nancy wanted to be so many things including a lawyer, a surgeon, and also a geologist.

However, while in the university, many people thought she would make a good model due to her physique. Caving into the advice of people, Nancy ventured into modeling to make some money to support herself in school.

She went for several auditions before she was finally chosen to partake in the Miss Valentine International pageant in 2009. Nancy won the contest and went on to contest for Miss Telecoms Nigeria where she took second place.

She went on to model for big fashion houses like House of Marie, Lanre Da Silva, Ade Bakare, etc. However, has decided to take a break from modeling so she can focus on her career as an actress and TV presenter.

On her views concerning the modeling industry, she had this to say:

"It is all about the ability to always try and to keep coming back until you get your big break. In Nigeria, modelling is not as it is in the western countries where you get your big break and that is it. Here, you can get your big break and still go back down, so it is very imperative that you get your big break and continue to work hard and continue to come back for more."

From the runway to the big screens

Nancy Isime was destined for the big screens right from when she was a younger lady. It is common knowledge that walking the runway is one good way of putting oneself out there and this is how Nancy landed her first acting gig.

After a runway show in 2011, a Ghanaian movie producer thought she would look good on camera, and expressed interest in getting her a role. And that is how the actress got a role in the TV series, Echoes.

Well, things only got better from there.

Today, Nancy Isime boasts of over 30 movies to her name. But that is not all. The screen diva is also a topnotch television host.

In 2016, she replaced Toke Makinwa as the presenter of the popular show, Trending, on HipTV. Nancy also co-hosted the 2019 edition of The Headies award with Reminisce, and was the presenter of The Voice Nigeria 2021.

From a little girl battling depression to a teenager working hard to make ends meet, and now a Nollywood star, Nancy Isime is indeed a beacon of light to many people going through tough times.

As long as you keep your head up and stay fighting, no dream is too big to make a reality.

