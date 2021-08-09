Ajara Ibrahim, a young lady who claimed she has been unemployed since completing school, has opened up about selling coins to fend for herself

According to her, she started with boiled eggs and then moved to sell coins to mates just to survive and pay bills

The young Ghanaian lady who began her business with a capital of N34,000 said she is now worth N345,000 within a year

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young lady, Ajara Ibrahim, has lifted the lid on how much money she makes from selling coins after being left unemployed.

In a recent interview with SVTV Africa, the young lady recounted that she had initially wanted to be in the military or with the fire service after her secondary education, but due to 'who knows who' she missed out on that.

Ajara said she continued with the job hunt before she finally resorted to selling boiled eggs on the street.

I'm an Unemployed Graduate due to 'whom you know' During job Search; I now Sell Coins Source: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Starting the hustle

She was later introduced to the selling of coins by one of her friends and decided to give it a try.

Selling coins to 'trotro' mates is what she currently does and has been able to make a profit of N345,000 in a year with a starting capital of N34,000

Low points

Ajara mentioned she has been attacked on several occasions and some 'hoodlums have tried to dupe her but she is still undeterred.

The young businesswoman revealed she buys the coins from banks and purified water supply companies.

Ajara sells her coins to game centres, casinos and small scale businesses as well.

Message to the unemployed youth

Her advice to the unemployed youth was to desist from wasting their time on unhealthy relationships and to start a business of their own no matter how small it is.

Watch the full video below;

Graduate becomes security guard after COVID

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic has said there was no other option left than to become a contract security guard.

The lady identified as Judith Alexander is a graduate of Mass Communication who is currently doing her masters at the University of Lagos.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Judith said her former company laid off some staff in 2019 and she was part of those affected.

Source: Legit