A Nigerian lady has celebrated the success of a business she had resorted to while waiting for a job

Onyekwu Esther, a first-class psychology graduate had set up a beauty store as she rounded off her NYSC in June 2020

What had originally been intended as a plan B is remarkably experiencing a boom within the space of a year

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate the growth of her beauty products business.

The first-class graduate of psychology from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers shared in a LinkedIn post on Thursday August 5 that she had set up the business while wrapping up her NYSC in June 2020.

The lady described the store as her plan B Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Onyekwu Esther

Source: UGC

According to her, it was something she wanted to be occupied with while waiting for a better job but that decision has turned out to be a wise one.

Esther sharing photos capturing the look of her shop between last year 2020 and the present year stated that it has recorded an impressive growth.

The elated lady said she was proud of the decision and what she has been bale to accomplish with her Vanesther Beauty Plug store.

Her post read in part:

"As I was rounding off my Service Year last year, precisely June 2020, I had a Plan B, which was setting up a small store while waiting for a better job. Looking back at that decision, I couldn’t be more proud of myself and how much I’ve accomplished and grown in a space of one year. My business is growing and I am growing too."

Her success inspired many people

Bright Chukwuemeke thought:

"Congratulations dear Onyekwu Esther for this brave step you've taken. Very few do. May you find favour in the sight of men and God(s)."

Adekunle Lewis said:

"Congrats Onyekwu Esther. Wishing you all the best. Have you considered having a hair stylist in your store if there is space outside? I believe that can generate side income and boost sales."

Zakari Goje wrote:

"Congratulations! No job will give you fulfillment like this. Even salary earners look forward to have this. Just be diligent in ur business and the lord will bless ur effort. You shall employ others and that’s the way to go.I am inspired."

First-class graduate becomes bread seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first-class graduate had turned bread seller on the street.

The lady whose story was shared on the verified Facebook handle of Zionfelix Entertainment News indicated that she makes 50 pesewas (around N1750) on each bread she sells.

According to her, she got her first class in procurement and logistics but after her national service, there was no opportunity for her to get recruited by any firm.

Source: Legit Newspaper