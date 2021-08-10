In the past few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 reported by the Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) have been on the rise.

The rise in the reported cases may have been driven by the new mutation of the disease named Delta variant which was confirmed in the country a few weeks ago.

COVID-19 Delta variant tagged one of the "variants of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Photo credit: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

The Delta variant is one of the variants of the coronavirus which has been tagged "a variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the WHO, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma variants are the other variants tagged as variants of concern.

Below is a list of the Delta variant and other variants of concern:

Confirmed increase in transmissibility More severe disease (e.g. increased hospitalisations or deaths) Significant reduction in neutralisation by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination Reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines Diagnostic detection failures

Meanwhile, the rise in the number of COVID-19-related fatalities recorded in the last week presents a worrying trend of the third wave of the pandemic in Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, August 2 briefed the residents on the development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed that Lagos had been recording a daily average of six deaths at its isolation centres in the last week.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Sanwo-Olu's spokesman, Gboyega Akosile quoted the governor as saying:

“As at August 1, the positivity rate rises to 8.9 per cent, which is an eight-fold increase over the recorded figure a month ago. This has resulted in 4,300 confirmed cases in July alone and 352 admissions into our isolation facilities."

In another report, the federal government has received 4.8 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Biden-Harris administration of the United States.

The vaccines which arrived Abuja around 2.15am on Sunday, August 1, were delivered through the COVAX facility, a vaccine alliance aimed at ensuring equitable global distribution of vaccines.

Legit.ng gathers that the vaccines were received and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

