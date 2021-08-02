Nigeria's effort to combat the third wave of COVID-19 has been boosted by the arrival of 4.8 million doses of Moderna vaccine

The vaccine which arrived Abuja in the early hours of Sunday, August 1, was donated by the United States

Dr Faisal Shuaib, the executive director of the NPHCDA took the delivery of the vaccine on behalf of the Nigerian government

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has received 4.8 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Biden-Harris administration of the United States.

Premium Times reported that the vaccines which arrived Abuja around 2.15am on Sunday, August 1, were delivered through the COVAX facility, a vaccine alliance aimed at ensuring equitable global distribution of vaccines.

Nigeria has taken delivery of 4.8m doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by the US government. Photo credit: National Primary Health Care Development Agency



Legit.ng gathers that the vaccines were received and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) confirmed the development via its verified Facebook page on Monday, August 2.

The agency's executive director, Dr Faisal Shuaib alongside other stakeholders were present at the National Strategic Cold Store to take stock of the vaccine.

A brief statement posted by the agency reads:

"Yesterday, the Country took delivery of 4,000, 080 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the United States of America through the COVAX facility.

"This morning, the ED/CEO NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, along with Development Partners and the Media visited the National Strategic Cold Store to take stock of the vaccine, discuss handling and storage of the vaccine at the National and sub-National levels.

"After goodwill messages, Dr Shuaib and Reps of USAID, WHO & UNICEF fielded questions from journalists.

There was also a tour of facility where the newly procured Ultra-Cold Chain Equipment have been installed at the National Strategic Cold Store, Abuja."

Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA says

Meanwhile, Nigerians have utilised a total of 3.4 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This is according to the executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr Shuaib.

He said the doses were utilised for the 1st and 2nd rounds, making it approximately 88% of the total COVID-19 vaccine stock in the country.

Source: Legit Newspaper