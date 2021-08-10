Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and Regina Daniels’ with her mum, Rita, had a quality moment on a film set

The screen goddess shared a video of their moment on the film set with her followers on Instagram

In the video, Blessing expressed her admiration for Rita, as she candidly noted that she’s a beautiful woman

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing no doubt admires Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, as she shared a moment they all shared on a film set.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Blessing noted that Rita is beautiful and she loves her that way.

Screen goddess Nkechi Blessing says she loves Rita, Regina Daniels' mum. Photo Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

“So mummy @rita.daniels06 Stopped by to say hello on set of The Engagement party** Good to see you ma❤️ cc @regina.daniels ,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Fans’ react

The post resulted in reactions from her fans on Instagram.

See some of the reactions below:

Officialblessingceo:

“Name sake u leave me go . U no carry me .”

Iamslowdog:

“I go host u when u come enugu. ”

Adeolami343

“Beautiful mama .”

Oyindolapo.xo:

“Always glowing”

Officialfirstladyayo:

“Beautiful .”

Pweetykemisola

“Beautiful ”

Incredibleh2o_dmw:

“More blessings I pray ”

Call_me_ife:

“My fine wine”

Tohsynno:

“Pretty mummy .”

Hardeyslimy:

“Always Cute ma”

Adele0004:

“U're omitting my name momma”

Jennifer_egwuatu:

“Lol she’s really beautiful .”

Oluwaseun_fav:

“❤️❤️ beautiful.”

Holy_money:

“Looking good.”

Pearl_beautyempire1:

“Obim❤️❤️❤️.”

Girllikeclara:

“Beautiful people .”

Callme_zeebee:

“That’s why I love you ❤️ full of respect.”

Pearl_beautyempire1:

“Epitome of beauty.”

Carolinetb123:

“Is the glow for me.”

Honeydrop_ventures:

“A spec❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Callyscakes_n_pastries:

“Beautiful ladies.”

Linda.okwara:

“Beautiful people ❤️❤️.”

Ileriayomi133:

“Wow NBS IS FINER NO CAP.”

debbie_zebra:

“Beautiful people.”

Rasheedatomobola:

“Mama de mama.”

___ayomie:

“These beautiful people ❤️”

Kgold_mirabel:

“Beautiful sis ”

Beautifulangelline:

“Infact I want to be like you all when I grow up! Happy people❤️❤️”

Jomiodu:

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL AND FULL OF GRACE,I HEART YOU MUCH .”

Wunmiebeekay

“Heart you so much ma'am.”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Nkechi Blessing slams her industry colleagues

The film star slammed her industry colleagues, whom she accused of making efforts to ruin her new relationship.

In a post made on her Instagram page, Blessing said people she knew opened fake pages on social media to speak ill of her.

She, however, took the opportunity to reveal that she's not a woman who gives up on love.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit