Popular Nigerian social media comedian, Chinaza popularly called Miss Ezeani recently turned a new age

On August 11, 2021, the Instagram star alerted her fans that it was her 24th birthday

Numerous fans and colleagues in the comedy industry celebrated Chinaza with kind words on the special occasion

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Chinaza also known as Miss Ezeani recently turned the new age of 24 to the joy of fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on August 11, 2021, the comedian told her fans about her big day while sharing a lovely photo of herself.

In the black and white photo, Miss Ezeani gave fans a side view of her nice haircut as she did a cheeky pose.

Popular skit maker Miss Ezeani celebrates birthday. Photos: @miss_ezeani

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, she explained how she wanted to be a doctor and a lawyer while growing up but she is still trying to figure life out.

In her words:

“This is 24! Happy birthday to meee!!

"Growing up, I wanted to be a doctor, then a lawyer but then again, didn’t we all?

"I’m still trying to figure out this thing call life, one day at a time and I’m glad you walk with me, you my stranger family.

"Thank you all for being part of my journey and growth.”

See her post below:

Fans celebrate with Chinaza

The funny girl’s fans and some of her colleagues took to her comment section to flood her post with birthday wishes.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Iamedemvictor:

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️ God’s incessant blessings."

Raphaelnzenabo:

"Happy birthday to you more grace I celebrate you today."

Wezeelee:

"I remember when you started this Instagram thing you once encouraged me not to give up when I told you my story about how long I have been here and I couldn't make it you showed me hardwork pays . You are a definition of hardwork and grace . I celebrate you specially according to @iambangalee . HAPPY 24 BIRTHDAY TO YOU . MA4 ."

Chukwu_e.m.e.k.a:

"Happy birthday creative ❤️."

Nice one.

Miss Ezeani buys first car, names it Storm

Months of hard work finally paid off for Miss Ezeani, who was able to pull resources together to make her first car purchase.

The popular social media skit-maker excitedly took to her page on Instagram to share the news of the purchase with her fans and followers.

The new car owner accompanied her post with a picture of the Toyota ride. She was spotted happily striking a pose in front of the automobile.

Source: Legit.ng