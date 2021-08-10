A chief operating officer at Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been sacked by the management

Also, some senior management staff have been redeployed within the corporation with immediate effect

The shake up is being done in preparatory to the new status of the corporation as a limited liability company

In what will be bad news to some people, it will also be good news to others. This is the likely effect of the recent shake up in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Specifically, the NNPC announced the sack of a chief operating officerand at the same time, promotion and redeployment of some senior staff members.

The shake up was announced by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, Punch Newspaper reports.

He said Billy Okoye had been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures and Business Development, while Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum, was promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Also, the statement said that Adeyemi Adetunji, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Business and Ventures Development, was now the Group Executive Director, Downstream, while Mohammed Ahmed, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, had now assumed the position of Group Executive Director, Gas and Power.

Meanwhile, the statement said that other Chief Operating Officer positions in the Corporation had now been re-designated as Group Executive Directors.

This, it said, was preparatory to the new status of the corporation as a limited liability company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill, Guardian newspaper added.

