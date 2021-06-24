NNPC's GMD, Mele Kyari, has said Nigeria cannot afford the payment of subsidy with the high rate of daily consumption being recorded

Kyari, however, noted that the high rate of daily consumption is due to the illegal export of petrol through the nation's borders

The NNPC boss said menace of smuggling has to stop for the government to be to afford subsidy and maintain the current N162 Per Litre

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said smuggling of petroleum has to stop to avoid the rising subsidy payments that has kept the country in a state of bleeding.

The corporation's group managing director, Mele Kyari, made this known at a stakeholders meeting organized by the NNPC in Abuja on how to stop smuggling in the country, The Nation reported.

NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, convenes a Stakeholders' Meeting to curtail cross-border smuggling of petroleum products. Photo credit: Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Kyari said Operation White was commissioned in 2020 to stop the illegal export of products through the borders but noted that the initiative had not worked effectively.

Nevertheless, he expressed optimism that the introduction of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies into the operation will yield positive results.

The NNPC boss said Nigeria could not sustain the payment of subsidy that accompanies the volume put at 100 million liters per day.

He, however, said the involvement of the EFCC helped reduce the consumption to about 60 million litres just in one month.

Kyari noted that the implication of the development is Nigeria can do with less than 70 million litres per day if the illegal export is effectively stopped.

Buhari issues directive on smuggling

According to Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that smuggling must stop, adding that it was the reason the stakeholders' meeting was convened.

He said the EFCC, the Department of Security Services (DSS), the Nigeria Customs services (NCS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were brought on board to implement the president's directive.

He reiterated that the high volume of daily consumption has to go down to reduce the burden of subsidy payment on the government.

Without the subsidy, he said Nigerians should be buying a litre of petrol at the rate N256.

Petroleum minister speaks

Meanwhile, the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has called for synergy among relevant government agencies to tackle the increasing smuggling of petrol across the borders, The Guardian reported.

He noted said the only solution to halting the criminality surrounding the smuggling of petrol is for all stakeholders to work together.

Sylva also added that the rate of daily consumption recorded in the country should be drastically reduced if smuggling is curbed.

Group warns against distracting NNPC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Reforms Support Forum (NESF) warned against distracting the group managing director of the NNPC, Kyari, from carrying out his duty of reforming the corporation.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 1, and seen by Legit.ng, alleged the complicity of some top management staff of the NNPC who are eyeing and lobbying for the position of the GMD barely three years after the current Kyari was appointed.

The statement jointly signed by the chairman, Bello Jibril, and the secretary of the forum, Lucy Mamza, advised such ambitious lobbyists to stop eyeing a position that is not vacant, adding that they should focus on the tasks assigned to them by the corporation.

