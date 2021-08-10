Popular Nigerian celebrity designer, Mimi Yina who is otherwise known as Medlinboss, recently clocked a year older, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate in style.

The talented Benue-born fashionista went all out for her big day as she has released some absolutely gorgeous photos.

Nigerian stylist Medlinboss shows off her style in gorgeous new photos to mark birthday

In her first look, Medlinboss rocked an extra-long high ponytail as she posed in an extravagant tube ball gown. Her choice of neck accessory complemented the entire look elegantly.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Hi, I am Medlinboss and I am the queen of style in Africa Iconic Medlin I am art Born to win The Lord has decorated me with grace and glory Happy birthday to me "

For her second look, Medlinboss donned a blush pink dress with an exaggerated high collar. The bodice of the dress is covered in embellishment while the ruffled end of the dress extended into a train.

Sharing this look, she captioned:

"A Queen Was Born Today And Her Name Is Medlinboss Behold your queen of fashion."

Below is another view of the dress:

Double dose of gorgeousness

