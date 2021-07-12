A Ghanaian bride took wedding fashion to a whole new level with her odd but bold choice for a wedding dress made of several colours.

The idea of rocking two dresses on one's wedding day has been popularized in most African societies.

While brides go for a more traditional and subtle look for the church ceremony, their personalities more often than not come out to play in their choice of a reception dress for the big day.

The bride rocked a colourful look at her wedding.

Source: Instagram

It is common to see brides choose a colour other than the traditional white for their reception look. While some go with red, cream, blue or some other colours, it isn't every day that we see brides break the monochrome look and pile on the colours.

Well, this is the case for a Ghanaian lady whose reception dress undoubtedly had guests talking as everything about her look spelt unconventional.

In place of a gown, she rocked what appears to be a jumpsuit with a multi-coloured detachable tulle tiered skirt made of red, pink, orange, yellow, green and blue.

Rather than a pair of stilettos or heeled slippers, the glowing bride settled for a pair of white sneakers.

It appears that the bride has an affinity for the rainbow colours as she matched her colourful look with her cake.

Check out the post below:

Court weddings

For many women, a court wedding doesn't necessarily require much dressing up like that of the white wedding ceremony. However, this is where many brides get it wrong as the line between keeping things toned down and not bothering to put an effort gets blurred out.

Courthouse weddings usually call for a tone-down, more civil look. Hence, back in the day, couples usually opted for suits as their official wedding look.

Well, not anymore. Things have since changed - for the women at least. While the men's court wedding fashion look is pretty restrictive, there is a lot women can do, and have done to wed in style.

Source: Legit