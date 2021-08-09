The first day of Muharram 1443AH, which marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year is Tuesday, August 10, as declared by the Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan felicitated with the Nigerian Muslims on the New Year celebration and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings

The march had earlier directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH from Sunday, August 8

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A message has been sent to Nigerian Muslims by the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In the message, the monarch and Muslim leader declared August 10, as the first day of Muharram 1443AH.

The declaration marks the Islamic New Year 1443AH, commencing on Tuesday, VON reports.

Sultan Of Sokoto has declared Tuesday, August 10, 1st Day Of Muharram. Photo credit: @sultanatecouncill

Source: Facebook

Guardian newspaper reports that Abubakar III made the declaration in a statement issued on Sunday by Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

The statement read in part:

“The Sultan accepted the report and accordingly declared Tuesday, August 10, as the first day of Muharram, 1443 AH."

Going further, the sultan felicitated with Nigerian Muslims and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sultan of Sokoto sends important message to Nigerian Muslims

Recall Legit.ng reported that Abubakar III directed Muslims in the country to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH from Sunday, August 8.

He asked Muslims to report the sighting of the new moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultan.

Kano, Jigawa government declares work-free day

Meanwhile, in a bid to enable Muslim faithful commemorate the new Islamic calendar, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, declared Monday, August 9, a work-free day.

This was announced in a statement by the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba and shared on the official Facebook page of the governor.

Similarly, the Jigawa state government also declared Monday, August 9, as a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year- Hijrah 1443 AH.

Alhaji Hussaini Kila, the state Head of the Civil Service, made this known in a statement on Saturday, August 7, in Dutse.

Source: Legit.ng