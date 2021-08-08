IPOB has been told in clear terms that its campaign to ensure Nigeria disintegrates won't come to fruition

This was the position of Bishop David Nwankwo who is the current national leader of the Organization of African Instituted Churches

Bishop Nwankwo stated that plans to ensure Nigeria breaks-up into components parts cannot be achieved

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Enugu - A national leader of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Bishop David Nwankwo, has told members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to perish the thought of Nigeria's break-up, adding that the country would not disintegrate anytime soon.

Nwankwo, who is the national director of research in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), spoke in Enugu during a leadership retreat for members of the OAIC in the Southeast zone.

Bishop Nwankwo says the Kanu-led group is wasting its time pushing for Nigeria's disintegration. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The cleric, who said he did not believe that Nigeria would disintegrate anytime soon, however, warned that things must not be taken for granted.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The church is not different from the society, our prayer is that the lord will help us, all we need to do is to keep on praying. We don’t need to lose hope. Nigeria is a project, we need to pray. It is in the hand of God.

“I don’t see disintegration coming soon, but that does not mean if you put a fire in the house it will not burn.

“All we are saying is for individuals, let us be fair, the problem we have in Nigeria is injustice, if we are fair and do good to all men, without segregating or loving this side, hating the other side, I think Nigeria will be better.

“I don’t see Nigeria disintegrating, I believe in Nigeria, there are countries that are at war, I pray we don’t come to that point.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has appealed to IPOB to cease their planned Monday lockdown in the southeast region in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, August 3 seen by Legit.ng, the group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

Similarly, Osita Okechukwu, director-general of Voice of Nigeria, has opposed the plan by IPOB to impose a weekly lockdown in the southeast zone.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain stated that resorting to such a measure will be of no benefit to the residents of the region.

Okechukwu advised the secessionist group to rescind its threat and allow the rule of law to prevail in the trial of its leader.

Source: Legit Newspaper