Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott excitedly took to social media to announce that she is the proud mother of a 6-year-old

The film star's beautiful daughter Kesiena turned a new age on Sunday, August 8, to the admiration of many

Fans and colleagues took to the actress' comment section to shower her baby girl with beautiful words

Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has only beautiful words to celebrate her cute daughter Kesiena as she recently turned 6.

Actress Ufuoma McDermott celebrates her daughter's birthday. Photos: @ufuomamcdermott

Source: Instagram

Happy birthday, Kesiena

Ufuoma shared a photo with her daughter and they were spotted in matching outfits.

The actress then showered prayers on her, noting that the little girl will be a blessing to her generation.

Kesiena was also spotted in a teal green ball gown as she posed for the camera. The actress described her baby girl as an angel.

The birthday girl posed again in the same outfit she wore with her mother.

The actress said,

"I just wish you’d let me go out without you smoldering me with kisses… ok. Well, actually I love your never-ending kisses."

Reactions

maryremmynjoku:

"The pose. Happy Birthday, dear."

estherene:

"Happy birthday baby."

theonlychigul:

"Happy birthday stargirl."

thescarletgomez:

"Happy birthday princess."

gamiracakes:

"Happy birthday princess."

omkaa.collections:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful baby ma'am."

