Comic star Basketmouth has lovingly celebrated his daughter, Janelle, on the occasion of her 10th birthday ceremony

The proud dad flooded his Instagram page with beautiful photos of the celebrant taken to mark the special celebration

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry joined Basketmouth in wishing the celebrant a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has heaped endearing words on his daughter, Janelle, who clocked the age of 10 on Friday, August 6.

The entertainer shared beautiful pictures of the celebrant on his Instagram page and penned a loving note to her.

Basketmouth celebrates daughter as she clocks 10. Photo: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth hailed Janelle for making it easy for her parents to be proud of her. The comedian wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful PRINCESS #JanelleOkpocha, May your day be as special as you are. Thank you for making it so easy to be proud of you, Daddy and Mummy love you so much. Welcome to the 10th floor."

See his post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a different post, the comedian in his usual fashion teasingly dropped a note of warning for boys who have any interest in his daughter.

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fans, colleagues celebrate Basketmouth’s daughter

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues of the comedian.

Read what some of them had to say below:

malekeidowu said:

"Happy birthday to you janelle, tanks for making your daddy pride, may Guard and protect you amen."

andreachikachukwu said:

"Awww Happy birthday my beautiful little Princess Janelle."

shangeorgefilms said:

"Happy birthday sweetheart, Llnp."

theonlychigul said:

"Happy birthday small madam J....may you always bring your family pride and joy and one day soon, cars and houses because thats how wealthy you will be."

admiralc4c said:

"Blessings. Daddy is raising a queen."

realwarripikin said:

"HBD baby Girl you shall be great in your lifetime."

Basketmouth marks wife's birthday

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth took to social media in celebration of his darling wife Elsie Okpocha's birthday.

The comedian also used the opportunity to announce that they welcomed their third child about a month ago.

Many fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Source: Legit