The Christian Youth Leadership Network has endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello as the next president of Nigeria come 2023

The Christian association had nothing but praises for the Kogi governor who it said was the only right choice

Bello has not officially declared his intention, but there are claims and indications that he will be contesting the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - A Christian group under the auspices of the Christian Youth Leadership Network has thrown its weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for president in 2023.

The association believes Bello is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when his tenure comes to an end in 2023.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the group on Saturday, August 7, during the opening of its two-day national retreat, Premium Times reports.

Speaking during the retreat, Faith Eches, the convener of the retreat, said a young person like Governor Bello is a perfect fit for the position, considering his leadership strides in Kogi state.

He said:

“Our very own person in the 21st century, who boldly challenges the conventional tides and customary patterns of method and procedures of doing politics in Nigeria is Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello of Kogi.

“We the youth of this country, under the umbrella of Christian Youth Leadership Network, represented from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are saying Yahaya Bello is the best."

Yahaya Bello is a servant of the people

The group said the next president of Nigeria should be someone who can actualise the collective dreams of Nigerians in the face of harsh challenges facing the country, TheCable reports

Bello was described as a willing citizen ready to serve the people rather than be served.

On his part, Jonathan Maji, chief missioner and director of Springs of Life Resource Centre, said Bello was chosen because of his exemplary leadership style.

Maji stated:

“He has been able to pull a string that if given the opportunity, being youthful, there is something he can drive home at this time. That is why the Christian youths have come out to endorse Gov. Yahaya Bello."

2023 presidency: More support for Yahaya Bello

Although still mute about any presidential ambition, Governor Bello of Kogi has been getting more support from allies to contest for Nigeria's seat of power in 2023.

One of those who are throwing their weight behind the north-central governor is the state commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to him, he has taken the support for the governor as a personal project and believes his principal will eventually yield to the call from many persons, youths and women included.

The commissioner noted that the governor's campaign when he finally declares his intention will be hinged on security, national unity, and economic prosperity.

Source: Legit Newspaper