There are more claims and indications that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi will be contesting the 2023 presidential election

One of the commissioners of state, Kingsley Fanwo, has said that Governor Bello has no other choice than to answer the calsl of well-meaning Nigerians

Fanwo, the commissioner for information in Kogi, added that the governor will focus on unity, education, and security in his campaign

Although still mute about any presidential ambition, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi is getting more support from allies to contest for Nigeria's seat of power in 2023.

One of those who are throwing their weight behind the north-central governor is the state commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo in an interview with Leadership on Tuesday, August 3, said that he has taken the support for the governor as a personal project and believes his principal will eventually yield to the call from many persons, youths and women included.

The governor is yet to make any direct pronouncement on his interest in the presidency (Photo: Governor Yahaya Bello)

Source: Facebook

The commissioner noted that the governor's campaign, when he finally declares his intention, will be hinged on security, national unity, and economic prosperity.

He stated:

"The women, the youth, and the generality of Nigerians have come to terms with the unassailable fact of GYB’s magic touch to turn around the fortunes of our nation. I am not surprised that a PDP spokesperson recently said the person they fear is Yahaya Bello.

"2023 will be hinged on three key campaign issues which are; unity, security, and economic prosperity. Governor Yahaya Bello has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he has the Midas Touch as far as these three key issues are concerned. As we can see and attest to, he has united Kogi State more than his predecessors.

Speaking further, Fanwo said the Yahaya-led administration has changed the former ugly security narrative in the state and repositioned primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions to a great height.

Bello finally addresses issues on his 2023 presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Bello had declared that he was considering the possibility of heeding calls on him to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello stated this during a chat with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 3.

Legit.ng gathered that he also said competence and capacity should be the criteria for electing the next president and not his ethnicity or region.

Source: Legit.ng