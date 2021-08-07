Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with French club Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 side have offered him a contract

It was gathered that Messi has been offered an initial two-year contract with an option of extending it for one more year

Details on the contract say the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will earn around €40 million-a-year (about N19.4 billion) after tax

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

With Argentine superstar Lionel Messi closing in on a deal to joining French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, details of his contract have been leaked.

It was gathered that the 34-year-old will earn around €40 million-a-year (about N19.4 billion) after tax at PSG according to a report on SPORTbible.

Following La Liga’s refusal to accept a five-year-contract that the player had agreed with Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will now leave the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi closing in on PSG deal. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Messi who was prepared to join his teammates at Barcelona even accepted a 50 percent pay cut just to fit into the Barcelona’s wage cap, but somehow a deal could not be sealed.

And now he is closely linked with a move to PSG after being offered a two-year-contract with an option to extend it for a further year.

Messi will earn a staggering €769,000-a-week (about N372million) and could potentially rake in €120 million overall - and that's not even factoring in performance-related bonuses or a signing-on fee, according to reports.

Neymar offers Messi Number 10 short at PSG

Neymar has reportedly offered Lionel Messi his number 10 shirt in his attempt to convince the Argentine to move to France.

At Barcelona, Neymar played with Lionel Messi and they established one of the most feared attack in club football considering the goals they both scored.

Neymar was at Barcelona for four seasons before the Brazilian left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has won the French League title.

According to a report, Lionel Messi has however turned down Neymar's offer even if he does reunite with the 29-year-old in France.

Messi's departure from Barca has shocked the sporting world, with club president Joan Laporta explaining the situation in a revealing press conference.

Aguero upset with Messi’s exit at Barcelona

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish club Barcelona might be plunged into further crisis as latest reports have it that Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is already finding his way out following Lionel Messi’s exit, Forbes reports.

Aguero joined he Catalan giants from Premier League club Manchester City just this summer, but now he reportedly wants out.

Messi’s exit has been fingered as responsible for the decision as he and Aguero are friends - as well as colleagues in the national team.

Source: Legit