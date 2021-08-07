Sergio Aguero officially joined Barcelona on May 31 and was looking forward to playing with his friend Lionel Messi

Barcelona, in a statement on Thursday, however claimed that Messi will not continue at the club over contract issues

Aguero is reportedly looking for a way out of the club as he told his lawyers to look into his contract with Barcelona

Spanish club Barcelona might be plunged into further crisis as latest reports have it that Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is already finding his way out following Lionel Messi’s exit, Forbes reports.

Aguero joined he Catalan giants from Premier League club Manchester City just this summer, but now he reportedly wants out.

Catalan outlet Beteve are reporting that the crisis rocking Barcelona could reach new heights as Aguero notified his lawyers to look at a possibility of canceling his contract.

Sergio Aguero wants out at Barcelona. Photo: Gustavo Pagano

Source: Getty Images

Messi’s exit has been fingered as responsible for the decision as he and Aguero are friends - as well as colleagues in the national team.

On May 31, the striker officially joined the La Liga club and then described the club as the best in the world.

Aguero said:

“I hope I can help the team. Of course, coming here is a step forward for my career.

“I am very happy. I hope that I will help the team to win trophies. The most important thing is that I want to play, to help this team. If the team succeeds, I will be happy.

“I will try to do everything so that by the end of next season we will come up with trophies. I will give my all.

“I hope the fans will enjoy watching me play. I am ready to change my style of play for Barca. I hope I will help the team with my experience.”

Lionel Messi will be playing for a new club apart from Barcelona for the first time in his career when the 2021-22 season kicks off in a few days.

Although it is unsure which club he will join but sources claim Paris Saint Germain are the favourites to land him.

Manchester City may have given up on their chase for him after splashing a staggering £100 million on Jack Grealish while they await Harry Kane's decision.

Chelsea want Messi as well

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich might be planning to double-cross Paris Saint Germain over Lionel Messi's transfer this summer.

Top European clubs have begun to scramble to move for the 34-year-old since he confirmed his departure from Barcelona earlier this week.

Many have tipped the Argentine to head straight to Paris Saint Germain to reunite with former teammate Neymar but sources close to the Blues claim their financier might be planning to lure Messi to Stamford Bridge.

Source: Legit