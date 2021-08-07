Neymar has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017 and wants Lionel Messi to join him in France

Lionel Messi who recently left Spanish side Barcelona has been linked with a move to Manchester City and PSG

Neymar has offered to give Lionel Messi his number 10 shirt at PSG for him to make a move to the French side

Neymar who is a Brazilian footballer playing for French giants Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly offered Lionel Messi his number 10 shirt in his attempt to convince the Argentine to move to France.

This comes after Spanish giants Barcelona confirmed that Lionel Messi will be leaving this summer after their failure to register the Argentine for the coming season.

For the past 21 years, Lionel Messi has been at the Nou Camp and the Argentine has won all the titles available in club and European football and he is also Barcelona's leading scorer in history.

At Barcelona, Neymar played with Lionel Messi and they established one of the most feared attack in club football considering the goals they both scored.

Neymar was at Barcelona for four seasons before the Brazilian left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has won the French League title.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Lionel Messi has turned down Neymar's offer even if he does reunite with the 29-year-old in France.

Messi's departure from Barca has shocked the sporting world, with club president Joan Laporta explaining the situation in a revealing press conference.

Joan Laporta's reaction

"The club has over 100 years of history and is above any player, even the best in history, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

"We reached agreement but couldn't formalise it, because of the club's economic situation, which means we can't register the player due to salary limits.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi will be playing for a new club apart from Barcelona for the first time in his career when the 2021-22 season kicks off in a few days.

Although it is unsure which club he will join but sources claim Paris Saint Germain are the favourites to land him.

Manchester City may have given up on their chase for him after splashing a staggering £100 million on Jack Grealish while they await Harry Kane's decision.

A few other clubs might spring up surprises but most of them are being cautious owing to the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

However, the Argentine walks away from Camp Nou a true legend, having broken several records that might take decades before new ones can be set.

