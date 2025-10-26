Real Madrid tops Forbes’ 2025 list as the richest football club in the world with a $6.75 billion valuation.

Arsenal rejoined the financial top clubs in the world after a 31% surge in the Gunners' value, now worth $3.4 billion

Premier League clubs dominate the list, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester also in the top 10

Football has evolved far beyond the pitch, as it is now a multi-billion-dollar business empire.

The latest Forbes rankings for 2025 confirm what fans already suspect: the world’s biggest clubs are not only competing for trophies but for global financial supremacy.

Real Madrid lead the pack once again, proving that their influence stretches well beyond the Spanish borders.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have shown how on-pitch revival and smart management can reignite a club’s global appeal after returning to the top 10 rankings of richest clubs.

Premier League dominates richest club list

The English Premier League continues to set the benchmark for commercial growth and global attraction.

According to Forbes, six of the top ten clubs come from England, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United on the list.

Arsenal’s resurgence stands out as one of the most impressive stories of 2025. Valued at $3.4 billion, the North London club recorded a massive 31% jump from last year.

With a vibrant young team and Champions League football back at the Emirates, the Gunners have cemented their place among football’s financial top clubs.

Arsenal’s success mirrors a larger Premier League trend that includes global branding, broadcast revenue, and international fanbases that keep money flowing in even during tough seasons.

Real Madrid lead the top 10 list

At the very top, Real Madrid remain untouchable. With a valuation of $6.75 billion and record-breaking $1.13 billion in revenue, the Spanish giants are rewriting financial history, Sportico reports.

The newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, worth $1.9 billion, is now a futuristic hub generating revenue from concerts, entertainment events, and immersive match-day experiences.

Despite a relatively quiet season on the pitch, Real Madrid’s business brilliance has kept them firmly at the top.

Los Blancos’ brand strength, global fan loyalty, and consistent sponsorship power have made them football’s ultimate financial machine.

Arsenal’s financial comeback

After years of drifting behind their rivals, Arsenal’s turnaround is both sporting and commercial.

A combination of young talent, a vibrant playing style, and renewed Champions League participation has revived their fanbase and boosted revenue to $771 million.

Their American ownership under Stan Kroenke has also steered the Gunners into new commercial partnerships and digital growth opportunities. From kit deals with Adidas to global sponsorships, Arsenal’s brand is once again one of football’s hottest properties.

Forbes’ top 10 richest football clubs in 2025 (by valuation):

Real Madrid – $6.75B Manchester United – $6.6B Barcelona – $5.65B Liverpool – $5.4B Manchester City – $5.3B Bayern Munich – $5.1B Paris Saint-Germain – $4.6B Arsenal – $3.4B Tottenham Hotspur – $3.3B Chelsea – $3.25B

