FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of commissioners of police (CP) to take over the saddle of leadership in thirteen (13) state commands including the Federal Capital Territory.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The spokesperson for the Nigerian police, Frank Mba, in a statement via the police official Facebook page on Friday, August 6, explained that the posting of the senior officers is part of efforts at repositioning the force for greater efficiency.

The senior officers are to resume duty immediately. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He also pointed out the redeployments would help stabilise the internal security order and improve the fight against crimes in the country.

Frank Mba said the affected state commands and commissioner of police posted are:

Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.

The police spokesperson said other senior officers deployed are:

CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former commissioner of police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River state who is now redeployed to the department of ICT as the CP ICT, force headquarters, Abuja. CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the deputy commandant, police staff college Jos.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The IGP urged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them. He also assured citizens of sustained efforts by the force in stabilizing security in the country.

Armed gunmen attack police station in Imo state

Meanwhile, suspected armed gunmen have reportedly razed a police station in the Orlu local government area of Imo state, killing one police inspector.

Daily Trust reported three gunmen were also killed during a gunfire battle that ensued between them and the police in the state.

The police public relations officer, CSP Mike Abattam, who confirmed the incident, revealed that it happened on the night of Thursday, August 5.

Source: Legit