Five prospective corps members died in a ghastly motor accident along the Abaji/Kwali Expressway on Wednesday, July 28

The corps members were travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, to Katsina when the accident happened

A week after the sad incident, the Nigerian Air Force has airlifted the bodies of the deceased back to Uyo for burial

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - A Nigerian Air Force plane has airlifted the bodies of five prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who died in a road accident back to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Premium Times reported that the remains were transported from Abuja in a military aircraft on Wednesday, August 4.

The bodies of five prospective NYSC members who died in a road accident have been returned to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

Legit.ng gathers that the five prospective corps members died in a road accident on their way to the NYSC camp in Katsina state.

The aircraft landed at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on Wednesday.

BBC News Pidgin also shared the photos of the deceased graduates on Facebook.

Four of the victims were from Akwa Ibom State, while one was from Imo state.

Names of the deceased

1. Innocent Ukpere, Mass Communication

2. Victor Akpan, Mass Communication

3. Miracle Asuquo, a graduate of Psychology

4. Stella Ekikoh, a graduate of Sociology and Anthropology

5. Ezuruike Coleman, a graduate of History and International Studies

While Ukpere and Akpan graduated from Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, the remaining three were graduates of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NYSC confirmed the deaths of five prospective corps members who lost their lives in the auto crash in Abuja.

The late prospective corps members were travelling to the northern parts of Nigeria for the Batch B 2021 orientation course when the sad incident occurred.

A spokesperson for the NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, disclosed that the ghastly motor accident happened around 2am on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, along the Abaji/Kwali Expressway.

Governor Emmanuel mourns Akwa Ibom NYSC auto crash victims

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, has described as painful, the loss of a child after spending many resources to train one.

The governor stated this while expressing grief over the death of five prospective NYSC members from Akwa Ibom.

He noted that it is painful to lose a child after investing much in raising them educationally and otherwise.

