Actress Toro Aramide has penned a sweet note to her husband on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary

The doting wife expressed love for her hubby while giving thanks to God for keeping their union together

Fans, colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and words of prayers for the couple

Nollywood actress Toro Aramide has dedicated a post to her husband as they celebrate 18 years of being married to each other.

The actress shared a cute picture and she was spotted posing just by her husband.

Nollywood's Toro Aramide, hubby celebrate 18th wedding anniversary. Photo: @toroaramide

The post was accompanied with a caption in which she gave thanks to God for keeping their union together while noting that it has not been easy.

Toro wrote:

"Happy wedding anniversary to us18 YEARS OF MARRIAGE not a joke but all I can say is THANK YOU GOD Kai this man right here is heaven-sent I LOVE YOU KOKO."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Toro and hubby

The post from Toro stirred different reactions from her followers on social media. Some people congratulated the couple while others showered prayers on their union.

Read comments sighted below:

ashafamedinat said:

"Happy anniversary ma'am."

nabila.fash said:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary fam. Forever to go."

mobella01 said:

"Awwwwn. Happy wedding anniversary you and your hubby mama."

famstarzs said:

"Wow!!!! Congratulations ma, May God continues to bless your home."

oluwabukola_arugba said:

"Congratulations."

Anita Joseph and Mc Fish mark 4th wedding anniversary

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph dedicated a beautiful post to her hubby, MC Fish, as their marriage clocked four years.

The doting wife also shared an adorable photo post in which they were both seen rocking similar ankara outfits.

MC Fish was sighted in the comment section reacting to the heart-melting post from his beloved wife.

Source: Legit.ng