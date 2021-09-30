Rozene Cohran’s biography: who is the late Charley Pride’s wife?
Rozene Cohran has earned most of her popularity as the wife of the late singer, guitarist and professional baseball player - Charley Pride. She was by his side for more than half a century until his death in 2020.
Who is Charley Pride's wife? She is a retired cosmetologist who prefers to stay away from the limelight. However, she has appeared in various events and award ceremonies with her late husband. Here is everything you need to know about Rozene Cohran.
Profile summary
- Full name: Ebby Rozene Cohran
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: February 6, 1936
- Age: 85 (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of Birth: Houston, Texas, United States
- Current residence: Dallas, Texas, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 136
- Weight in kilograms: 62
- Body measurements in inches: 36-23-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 91-58-91
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Windowed
- Husband: The late Charley Frank Pride
- Children: 3
- Sons: Dion and Kraig Pride
- Daughter: Angela Pride
- Siblings: 2
- Sisters: Pauletta and Hortense Cohran
- Profession: Cosmetologist
Rozene Pride's biography
Who is Rozene Pride? Born on February 6, 1936, Rozene studied in Texas and graduated as a cosmetologist. Rozene's parents were African-American.
The celebrity wife has two siblings named Hortense and Pauletta. She used to be a cosmetologist in Houston, Texas. Unfortunately, not much is known about what happened to her cosmetology career after marriage in 1956. She is currently involved in charitable initiatives in Dallas.
What is Rozene Cohran's age?
Rozene is 85 years old as of 2021. Rozene Cohran's birthday is on February 6.
Rozene Cohran and Charley Pride's relationship
Rozene and Charley met at a baseball game in Memphis, where Pride was playing. They soon got married on December 28, 1956. The two had three children, namely Dion, Kraig and Angela Pride.
In addition, Charley Pride's family is also made up of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Rozene supported her husband's musical career, and they lived in Dallas, Texas, in their eight-bedroom mansion.
How long had Charley Pride been married?
Charley and Rozene were married for 64 years before Charley Pride died due to COVID-19 complications on December 12, 2020. Charley rose to fame from his tune Just Between You and Me, released in September, 1966.
The Texas Rangers announced on March 14, 2021, that their spring training field in Surprise, Arizona, had been renamed "Charley Pride Field."
Is Rozene Pride still alive?
Rozene Cohran is still alive. She stays in their home in Dallas, Texas. Her husband died at the age of 86.
Rozene Cohran's net worth
Although there is no accurate information regarding her net worth, it is assumed that she inherited her husband's earnings from his music career over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late Charley Pride had a net worth of $40 million.
Rozene Cohran prefers a discreet life, away from the limelight. However, she was a very supportive wife and is a loving mother to her children.
Source: Legit