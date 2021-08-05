Whether he was invited or not, the presence of Governor Nyesom Wike at the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Thursday, August 5, came as a huge surprise for some attendees.

Vanguard reports that Governor Wike on Thursday made a grand entrance into the hall of the PDP National Executive Council (NEC).

The Nation disclosed that Wike took his seat among the attendees while the PDP's national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, was delivering his opening speech.

In recent times, there have been unconfirmed reports that the Rivers governor is at odds with Secondus, while some go as far as alleging that the former is one of those plotting the latter removal from office.

Moreover, a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has denied claims that he recently visited Wike to solidify schemes that will bring about Secondus' sack.

