Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said despite the socio-economic conditions in the country and the tough challenges they pose, generating economic growth, eradicating poverty, developing human capital and building up infrastructural backbone in a sustainable manner is certainly doable.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued and sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant on media and publicity, office of the vice president, noted that this can be achieved especially with a sense of urgency.

Vice President Osinbajo has said stakeholders ought to be focusedn in providing better and decent jobs for Nigerians. Photo Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

He explained that all the tiers of government and critical partners ought to be focused, open-minded and collaborative.

In that effort therefore, all the tiers of government and critical partners ought to be focused, open-minded and collaborative in meeting shared aspirations, providing better and fuller lives, and decent jobs for Nigerians, especially the youths.

Prof Osinbajo expressed these views while virtually declaring open, the 20th meeting of the Joint Planning Board and the National Council on Development Planning holding today in Maiduguri, Borno State. Members of the Board and Council are drawn from the Federal Government and Economic Planning Commissioners from State Governments.

The Vice President who spoke mainly on the COVID - 19 Pandemic, Security, Climate Change, Education, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, noted that these issues require deliberate policy responses and deserve the attention of economic managers.

Speaking on the government’s response to the pandemic, the VP said:

“The Federal Government responded by way of the Economic Sustainability Plan which focused on saving and creating businesses and jobs while boosting local production. Thus we had the very impactful MSME Survival Fund, the Agriculture for Food and Jobs, Mass Housing, the Rapid Response Register, and the SolarPowerNaija Programmes amongst other things.

“It can be said that the ESP worked in the sense that the economy recovered quite early from the recession occasioned by the pandemic, but it must also be said that we are not yet out of the woods.”

