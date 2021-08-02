The federal government has said that its major goal is to create more jobs for teeming unemployed youths in the country

Yemi Osinbo, Nigeria's vice president made this known on Monday, August 2, during the presentation of a research report in Aso Rock

According to him, the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is a major plan of job creation by President Buhari's government

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari has over the year prioritised employment generation in the country.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued and sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the vice president, said the federal government has integrated job creation in all its major policies, projects and programmes.

Vice President Osinbajo has explained why the federal government is prioritizing job creation in Nigeria. Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed on Monday, August 2, at the formal presentation of the research report of course 29 of the National Defence College, titled; “Creating jobs and opportunities for Africa's largest youth population”, at the Presidential Villa.

He said:

“If you recall, when the President was speaking concerning the budget in 2019, he mentioned that one of the critical things to do, concerning every Minister, is that, with every policy, we must state how many jobs to create.

“So, the key question that we ask regarding any government policy is how many jobs will this bring about, how many jobs it will create. And aside from that, there have also been several engagements with different policy bodies and ideas concerning job creation.”

FG gives enabling environment for job creation

Osinbajo further said the whole idea of creating jobs and opportunities especially in an economy this size, is that the government's involvement must be in creating the enabling environment.

He noted that the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is a major plan of job creation, adding that as a matter of fact, the major focus of our ESP is job creation - sustaining existing jobs and then being able to create other jobs.

The VP added:

“The food for jobs programme which is an agricultural programme is a major initiative that has led to the identification of 5 million farmers, and these farmers are geo-tagged to their farmlands which is the first time that this has been done in the history of the country.

“They now have BVN numbers so that loans can be given to them and farm inputs as well. So, the Food for Jobs Programme is a major agricultural plan.”

He also spoke about the social housing and solar connections being components of the ESP which have been prioritized by the Buhari administration to create jobs directly and indirectly for thousands of Nigerians, especially youths across the country.

Commending the management of the College, the VP said the NDC research initiative has been extremely useful in agitating the ideas, thoughts and policies that could influence the direction of government.

His words:

“I really want to commend the resourceful and insightful work that has been done especially with this issue of job creation, as you can imagine, this is obviously one of the critical problems that we have as an economy and a nation.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the presentation of the research report was in response to the request by the Vice President to look into job creation scenarios and strategy.

