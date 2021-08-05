Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni has sparked reactions on social media after he cried out in frustration over people who beg him for money

In a recent post on Instagram, the filmmaker begged to be left alone to live his life and enjoy his moments

The actor also noted that he does not have any money in his account as he needs money more than those billing him

Popular Nigerian actor, Alesh Sanni has taken to social media with a post pleading with the people who see him as a rich man.

The filmmaker in a post on his Instagram page revealed that kind of life he lives which reflects on social media, he also disclosed that he needs money as well.

Actor Alesh says he is living a fake life Photo credit: @iam_alesh

Source: Instagram

Fake life

In a bid to get social media beggars off his back, Alesh went the extra mile to revealbthat he lives a fake life and people should just let him enjoy the moment.

He went on to disclose that he needs money as his account is dry, so people should stop forwarding their bills to him.

Concluding his plea, the actor said that he is just a happy sould who looks like he doesn't have bills to pay or responsibliities.

He captioned the post with:

"Just because we’ve met before don’t give you that audacity to ask me for money anyhow, just stop pls. I have responsibilities too."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Kiitanbukola:

"What hurt me most is when I tell someone am broke and they will be like you ke you are a big girl."

_.shuqroh:

"Na everytime dem dey always ask you for money?"

Godric.1:

"Deep down he might not have money."

Eye_marvels:

"They will still not believe this simple truth. Them go say nah scam."

Popular Nigerian actor, Alesh Sanni, shared some of his insight on the idea of being famous but without money.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page to share a post where it was explained that he would prefer to be an unknown but successful person to being known by everyone but broke.

In his caption, Alesh explained further that fame without money was a big no for him and he emphasised that he was busy chasing that cash.

Source: Legit Nigeria