Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, in a statement argued that his principal has been ensuring peace and stability in the party

Ibe stated that the former vice president cannot be working against a political party he has helped to build for years

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed allegations that he is pushing for the removal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The politician in a statement on Wednesday, August 4, through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said he will never endanger the interest of the party, Vanguard reported.

Atiku says he has always promoted the interest of the PDP. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Prince Uche Secondus

Atiku’s aide stated that it is mischievous to try to link the former vice president to any alleged plot against Secondus.

He said:

“It is a beer parlour talk, it is also mischievous. Why will a former Vice President be behind the plot to sack PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus? What will be his interest?"

According to The Guardian, Paul Ibe also discredited the suggestion that Atiku’s recent trips to Rivers state and Delta state were connected to alleged moves to unseat the PDP national chairman.

The aide explained that the former vice president visited those states to promote peace within the party.

Ibe said:

“He made the trip to Port Harcourt, similar one to Delta. And he has more in the offing. Why will he promote peace and stability in the party and be behind moves to sack Secondus? It’s ridiculous for anyone to talk about this.”

Uche Secondus says strong party chieftain wants to hijack PDP

Meanwhile, Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the PDP, has raised an alarm over the alleged plot to hijack the structure of the opposition party.

Daily Trust reported that Secondus in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, accused an unnamed chieftain of attempting to hijack the structure of the party.

The unnamed party chieftain was also accused of planning to "dent the image" of the national chairman.

