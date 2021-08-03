PDP crisis deepens as mass resignation hits party’s national leadership

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened further on Tuesday, August 3, after seven national officers of the party resigned from their roles.

According to Channels TV, the party chieftains addressed their resignation letters to the National Secretary of the party.

The PDP members alleged that they were being sidelined and unfairly treated by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

The Cable reported that among those who resigned include the deputy national financial secretary, the deputy legal adviser, the deputy national auditor, the deputy national publicity secretary, the deputy women leader, and the deputy organising secretary of the party.

The party chieftains, however, promised to remain loyal to the PDP but said they will not be able to work with the current national working committee (NWC).

Source: Legit