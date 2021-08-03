The Peoples Democratic Party deemed it fit to convene a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, August 3

This came after about seven of the party's national deputies resigned from their respective offices

Naturally, the major agenda of the emergency meeting is to find a workable approach to solving the party's internal crisis

The resignation of seven national leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, August 3, necessitated a closed-door talk among executive members of the opposition party.

The meeting is being presided by the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Leadership reports.

In recent times, the leadership of Secondus in the party has come under serious attack by some aggrieved chieftains who are alleging that they are being sidelined in some major activities.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership crisis in the PDP deepened further on Tuesday, August 3, after seven national officers of the party resigned from their roles.

Chieftains addressed their resignation letters to the national secretary of the party.

The PDP members alleged that they were being sidelined and unfairly treated by the national chairman, Uche Secondus.

Among those who resigned include the deputy national financial secretary, the deputy legal adviser, the deputy national auditor, the deputy national publicity secretary, the deputy women leader, and the deputy organising secretary of the party.

The party chieftains, however, promised to remain loyal to the PDP but said they would not be able to work with the current national working committee (NWC).

PDP national chairman Secondus says he won’t respond to Wike calling him a liar

Meanwhile, Secondus had said that he would not reply Rivers state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who called him a liar. Secondus said the verbal attack on his person by Governor Wike is a cross that he would carry as a leader.

The Rivers state governor had on Saturday, July 10 publicly called Secondus a liar in Abuja during the 60th birthday celebration of former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke.

