Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, seems to be on a giving spree going by his recent antics on social media

The self-styled African Giant recently gifted popular dancer, Poco Lee, an additional $100 bills for hyping him

This came not long after the singer had gifted Poco half a million naira while hanging out with him at the club

Top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, recently extended his generosity to popular dancer, Poco Lee, for the umpteenth time by gifting him several $100 notes.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the obviously excited dancer shared a video of himself hyping the self-styled African Giant as he danced.

Poco appeared to have impressed Burna with his hyping skills seeing as the Grammy winner continued to dance happily.

Poco Lee gets additional $100 bills from Burna Boy for hying him. Photos: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, Poco was also heard shading his detractors as he showed off the several $100 bills he got from the music star.

He said:

“I don collect am again, oya vex.”

See the video below:

Fans and colleagues praise Poco Lee’s hyping skills

Soon after the video was shared on the dancer’s page, numerous fans and other celebs trooped to his comment section to praise him for entertaining them with the video.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Sirbalocomedy_:

“ NA you go kill burna at last .”

O.oluwanishola:

“Poco!!!!!!! You too sabi!!!! You can legit hype a deadman back to LIFE!!!!! Commonnnnn!!! .”

Wilyfred10:

“This poco with im Igbo sense .”

Queensummie9:

“Poco lee don cashout .”

Interesting.

Burna Boy gifts Poco Lee N500,000

This is coming not long after Burna Boy gifted the famous dancer half a million naira as they hung out together as the club.

The music star gave Poco Lee the jaw-dropping money while clubbing with him alongside Obi Cubana, the famous king of nightlife, and music executive Larry Gaga.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram stories, excited Poco Lee was seen laughing hysterically, as he flaunted the cash.

Source: Legit