The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes ladies are getting more comfortable with each other with every passing day in Big Brother's house

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Jackie B shared a piece of information about her personal life with Tega and Princess

Jackie B told the ladies why she split from the father of her son after they both spent seven years together

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ladies are forming special bonds with each passing day in Biggie’s house and this has made them more comfortable in sharing some of their struggles outside the house.

Just recently, Jackie B was joined by fellow female housemates Princess and Tega for a conversation about their personal lives.

Jackie B tells housemates why she left the father of her son. Photo: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Jackie B talked about her son and this resulted in Tega asking about the child’s father. In response to the question, Jackie explained that she got separated from him after they lived together for seven years.

The housemate also disclosed that their relationship had gotten to a point where it was best for both of them to go their separate ways.

Jackie added that her son had witnessed some of her ex-partner’s toxic behaviours and she didn’t want him growing up in an environment where his parents are not at peace with each other.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The conversation between the ladies wasn't pleasing to viewers of the show as many noted that they have spent too much time talking about their lives outside the house.

Read comments sighted below:

harriet.ok said:

"Honestly I am tired of this season. Wetin be this na."

eduwilliamz said:

"Madame no be "son son son" dem dey use get fans o....dem go soon vote u out make u go meet your son."

debbiejay_ said:

"Big brother brought divorcees and married people to the house this year I'm tired of hearing separation stories na wa."

officialzobs said:

"These housemates should fight for once, enough of relationship relationship talk, getting boring n tiring."

