Popular Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, recently surprised her mother with a brand new Venza car

The movie star shared a video of the touching moment her mother finally took delivery of the new vehicle

Sonia’s mother was initially left speechless after taking delivery of the expensive gift but she eventually prayed for her daughter amidst tears

Nigerian movie star, Sonia Ogiri, recently made her family a very happy one after she surprised her mother with a brand new Venza car.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the popular actress shared the touching video of the moment the car was finally delivered to her mother on her behalf.

In the video, the car was seen decorated with ribbons and balloons. Sonia’s mum was eventually brought outside to see the gift and she remained speechless.

Actress Sonia Ogiri surprises mother with brand new car. Photos: @soniaogiri

Source: Instagram

Other family members were quite impressed by the gift and they resorted to praying for Sonia for making their mother smile.

Sonia’s aged mother eventually found the words to express her gratitude as she prayed for her daughter while shedding tears.

In the caption of the video, the actress revealed her future plans for her family. She told her mother to expect a new house soon.

In her words:

“My mama finally took delivery after all the delays to GOD be the glory.

She was confused for a long time . Your house loading ❤️. I love you so much”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the touching video

Fans and friends of the actress soon took to the comment section to praise Sonia for making her family happy. Read some of what they had to say below:

Omalicha55:

"This is a good one..God bless you Sonia… Amen ."

Omannadi:

"This is beautiful. Weldone babes."

Gloriaezisi:

"Nice one."

Fridayiadadu:

"On point."

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng