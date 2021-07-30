A young Nigerian billionaire simply identified as Chico has left social media in awe after spoiling his mother with an expensive gift

The billionaire bought his mother a brand new 2021 model G Wagon that reportedly cost N100 million

This is coming just two weeks after Chico also bought himself a brand new 2021 Lamborghini Urus

The Nigerian social scene recently became aware of a young billionaire businessman, Chico, who splurged millions on a brand new car for his mother.

The socialite who is identified on social media as Man_Like_Chico wowed many after making serious money moves with expensive car purchases.

The young man, Chibuzor aka Chico, bought his mother a 2021 G Wagon that is said to have cost him N100 million.

Young billionaire Chico splurges N100m on brand new G Wagon for mother. Photos: @man_like_chico

Source: Instagram

As if that wasn’t enough, the purchase of the brand new ride for his mother came just two weeks after he bought himself a 2021 Lamborghini Urus.

Taking to his social media page, Chico shared the great news of his mother’s gift and fans couldn’t help but gush over it.

The young billionaire shared a video of the draped G Wagon on his page after its arrival in the country. The video also captured the interior of the car showing that it was indeed brand new considering the plastic wraps and cartons all over it.

In his caption he wrote:

“This one is for you mama.. Congrats to a good woman. Thanks for everything. @callidreamsmotors 2 cars in 2 weeks 2021 Urus and 2021 G63.”

See the post below:

See another video of the moment his mother was presented with the ride below:

Chico's rich friends and fans react

It wasn’t long before some of Chico’s rich friends such as Cubana Chiefpriest, and other celebrities reacted to the news of the expensive cars. Read what they had to say below:

Cubana_chiefpriest:

“Wahala.”

Obi_cubana:

“Congratulations mama, well deserved and more! Meanwhile bia Chico nwanne m, biko where una dey see all these money?♀️.”

Yhemo_lee:

“Man like Chico ❤️❤️.”

Poco_lee:

“More wins Chico nwa.”

Comedianebiye:

“Every man’s dream! Congratulations mummy you deserve the best @man_like_chico .”

Faithytrip:

“Don't play with Anambra men. He works with his Dad, they produce the best roofing sheets in Nigeria.”

Donatusnr:

“Legit money o he is into roofing material and irons.”

Chicaa111:

“Him papa nah billionaire nah.”

Interesting.

