Popular singer, Peter Okoye's wife and children are out of the country on vacation and his daughter, Aliona found inspiration for who she wants to be in future

The singer's wife, Lola Omotayo in a recent post showed the moment Aliona was granted access to the pilot's cockpit

The little girl who looked intrigued by all the buttons and gadgets smiled broadly as her mum thanked the crew for the opportunity

Peter Okoye's daughter would like to be a pilot when she grows up and she recently got the opportunity to see what a cockpit looks like.

The young girl who seems to be out of the country on a vacation with her mum Lola Omotayo, and brother was granted access into the control centre of the plane.

Peter Okoye's daughter joins pilot in the cockpit Photo credit: @theokoyes/@lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

Aliona the pilot

In the video shared by Lola, the young girl was seen occupying the second pilot's seat and she head on the steering as she took in the sight of the buttons on the control panel.

Lola Omotayo who excitedly announced that her daughter was in the cockpit thanked the pilot for the experience as her daughter prepared to get off the seat.

In the caption that accompanied the video, she wrote:

"Guess who wants to be a pilot???"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted under the lovely post below:

Dareynow:

"Enjoy the break! It’s needed."

Peterpsquare:

"My baby girl."

Lovethibeson:

"And so help her Lord."

Gabriel_caesar:

"The youngest pilot."

Kids_link:

"Beautiful, you go girl!"

Peter Okoye shares funny video of kids

Singer, Peter Okoye shared a video of the funny moment his daughter, Aliona, teased her big brother, Cameron, for having bushy hair.

In the video, the musician was heard complaining about Cameron’s full hair and advised him to take it down a bit because it was too bushy.

Aliona then came around to ask her parents what her brother’s hair reminded them of. When they had no reply to her question, the young girl brought out a big makeup brush and likened it to Cameron’s bushy hair.

Source: Legit