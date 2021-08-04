Popular Nigerian singer, Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye, recently shared a video of a funny family moment on social media

The music star captured the moment his daughter, Aliona, teased her big brother, Cameron, over his full hair

In the funny video, Aliona claimed that her big brother’s bushy hair reminded her of a makeup brush

Top Nigerian music star, Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye, is no doubt a family man and loves to show them off online from time to time.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the talented musician shared a video of the funny moment his daughter, Aliona, teased her big brother, Cameron, for having bushy hair.

In the video, Peter was heard complaining about Cameron’s full hair and advised him to take it down a bit because it was too bushy.

Aliona then came around to ask her parents what her brother’s hair reminded them of. When they had no reply to her question, the young girl brought out a big makeup brush and likened it to Cameron’s bushy hair.

After the young girl’s cheeky antic, her parents burst out laughing while her big brother gave her an angry look.

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react

It wasn’t long before the funny video went viral online and the singer’s fans and colleagues gushed over his daughter’s cheekiness as they praised his beautiful family.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Angelaeguavoen:

"Aliona why??? They’re so cute. ❤️"

Itz_praise:

"Siblings will always do this to you."

Julietibrahim:

" kids they grow up so fast ❤️ blessings."

Tbr_records:

"When you see a happy home and happy papa you go know . Heaven is pleased with you guys always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Thelmaborbor:

"They're too cute not the make up brush though."

Bet_doctor_:

"The look when you said he should go and reduce the hair ."

Nice one.

