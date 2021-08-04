Celebrity couple, John Corbett and Bo Derek recently disclosed that they officiated the union in December 2020

According to the two, they decided to keep their wedding a secret because they are private people

John revealed in an interview that they finally said I Do to each other after 20 long years of being together

Revered Hollywood actor John Corbett has finally officiated his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Bo Derek.

John and Bo Derek said I Do to each other in a secret wedding held in December 2020.

Actor John Corbett married Bo after 20 years of being together. Photo: John Corbett.

According to USA Today, the legendary actor decided to make things official after 20 years of being together Bo.

Decades of romance

John, known for his role on Sex and The City made the revelation during an interview with CBS.

During an appearance on CBS on Tuesday, August 3, John told host and friend Jerry O’Connell about the couple's hush-hush wedding, adding that his confession was for the first time ever.

"Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married! And this is probably the first time, you know, we're pretty private people.We didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew. We got married late last year in a private ceremony." John told Jerry.

The actor also let the world know why they decided to exchange marital vows officially in 2020.

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it'." he added.

John and Bo Derek, who is an established actress and producer, began dating in 2002.

Marriage is not a priority

Derek previously told Entertainment Tonight that getting married was never a priority for the couple.

"It's not really a conscious decision not to. It's just at our age we're not going to have children: we're not building a new family together that this is important to a family tree. So, for us, it would just be a piece of paper." John said.

In August 2020, Bo Derek told Fox News that John's mpressive sense of humour was one of the things that maintained their chemistry in the past 20 years plus.

Source: Legit