Dasha Kelly lost her job as a card dealer when COVID-19 forced Las Vegas' famed casinos to shut their doors last year

She had a few temporary positions since, but not enough to keep up with rent among other expenses

Now, desperate to stay in her home, the 32-year-old pawned most of her furniture for cash neither that has helped

Dasha Kelly was on the verge of being evicted from her Las Vegas apartment on Monday, August 2, and had no idea how she would pay her accrued rent.

However, after her story was aired, more than $170,000 (N69,965,200) was raised for her and her three girls in just one day, thanks to generous well-wishers.

Well-Wishers Raise Over KSh 18m for Mother, 3 Children Facing Eviction

Kelly sat on her couch, one of the final pieces of furniture remaining in her apartment, to see how much money had been raised and on learning the amount, she was flabbergasted.

The family was featured in a CNN report on the federal eviction moratorium that ended this past weekend that aired on Monday.

She said in tears:

"I just want to tell everybody thank you so much. I'm still in denial,

The single mother spoke about the eviction:

"I had no idea what we were going to do."

When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted casinos to close last year, the 32-year-old mother of three lost her job as a card dealer.

On Monday night, August 2, she launched a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of gathering $2,000 (N823,120) to pay her rent arrears.

She said:

"It gave me a lot of hope. And I just want to make sure I do the best that I can to help the next person that is in my same situation."

