Founder of media company Red Africa, Adebola Williams also called Debola Lagos, is popularly known for his white and red signature outfit.

The media personality recently released his prewedding photos with his bride Kenny and it got people talking.

Although the photos were beautiful, two things caught the attention of Nigerians - Debola was not wearing his signature red cap in some of the photos, he also wore another colour asides from his signature white outfit.

Debola Lagos and his bride in their stunning prewedding outfits. Photos: @debolalagos, @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Even though the media personality isn't wearing his signature look, there is no denying that he looks awesome in his matching outfits with his bride.

In this article, Legit.ng shares lovely photos of Debola and Kenny's prewedding look.

1. Debola and Kenny in all-white attire

As a lover of white and red colours, we are sure that the media personality influenced his bride into wearing the colour for their shoot.

In the photos below, Debola and Kenny were spotted in all-white outfits as they posed for the camera.

2. White and tomato-red suit

Again, Debola and his bride donned his second favourite colour red.

The couple boldly donned tomato-red suits and they look stunning in their outfits.

3. Debola Lagos in his natural habitat

Well, it seemed the media personality made sure his signature look was well-represented.

In the photos below, he was spotted in his white traditional outfit and a red cap to match while his bride donned a red dress.

4. Debola Lagos and Kenny's aso-oke of many colours

The media man and his woman also donned matching aso-oke outfits for their prewedding shoot.

Although the aso-oke had other colours in it, they made sure one of Debola's favourite colours were included.

Let's read what Nigerians had to say

jennasecret__:

"So debola can do without his red cap for once."

dipcylizzy:

"He looks different without his red cap...congrats to the couple."

homelitbedding:

"Seeing in him in another look is so beautiful."

aabisodun:

"Oh wow, that’s Debola without the cap? I’d never have recognized him."

fragrance_abode_backup:

"First time I am seeing Debola without a red cap...blessings upon the lovebirds."

maxsignature:

"So this man can actually wear any other colour aside white."

